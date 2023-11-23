For Your Service
Thanksgiving Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Clouds will continue to increase through the evening with a few showers, especially in Deep East Texas.  The light shower activity will quickly come to an end this evening, with clouds through the morning hours.  Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight.  Cloud should clear pretty quickly Friday with sunshine by afternoon.  This will warm things up into the lower to mid 60s with light winds.  Clouds begin to increase again on Saturday with a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, then clearing skies again by Sunday afternoon.  Blustery northwest winds on Sunday behind a cold front bring below average temperatures back to the forecast for much of next week.

