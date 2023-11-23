For Your Service
Timpson Bears ready to face Honey Grove

Timpson Bears
Timpson Bears(ktre sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - All right, Coach, Timpson Bears on fire and still remaining hot third round of the playoffs going up against Honey Grove. Tell me about this team.

“They’re really athletic, they got good size to them, they get after you on defense really well,” said head coach Kerry Therwhanger. “And so it we’re gonna have our work cut out for them on both sides of the ball. I think the key for this game will be in the trenches, you know, offensively and defensively. If we can hold our own up there, then I think we’re in good shape.”

All right. Well, coach when you get three rounds deep into the playoffs, is there any kind of change in the formula or just keep doing what you’re doing?

“Try to keep doing what you’re doing. Obviously, we’re a creature of habit. And we’re not in the same routine this week with the holidays, but you just try to keep everything as normal as possible and keep it that way for the kids. So you’ve got to make sure your focus is there and that you’re ready to roll when it comes down,” he said.

All right, well, good luck this week coach. All right, appreciate it. And Happy Thanksgiving. Same to you.

