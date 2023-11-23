For Your Service
Tyler native talks experience of working for World Series champs

Isiah Yates
Isiah Yates
By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler native has found himself working for the newest World Series champions.

Isiah Yates is one of four Stephen F. Austin State University graduates working in the front office of the Texas Ranges. Spring training starts in just over three months, but Yates doesn’t get an off season.

”No, no we’re already in high gear for 2024 now. And as far as the experience goes, it starts back in April when we’re getting ready to kick off on opening day. That’s when wheels meet the rubber, I guess you could say,” Yates said.

Yates said the year has been stressful but well worth the experience.

“And we been rollin’ ever since. It was a crazy year, full of a lot of ups and downs. I think that as a front office, I got a lot more gray hairs over the last six weeks, but it was an amazing finish to an amazing season that I mean can’t be any happier,” he said.

