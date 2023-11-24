Black Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! This time around we’re not off to SUCH a cold start thanks to some persistent cloud cover overhead. Morning lows for our Black Friday will range in the upper 30s to middle 40s, so you’ll still want the jacket for any early morning plans. We’ll see some decent clearing to the skies later this morning and afternoon, meaning lots of sunshine and mild highs in the lower 60s for most. The first half of our weekend is looking quite nice with a chilly start near 40 degrees and another mild afternoon near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase later in the evening, and widespread showers become more likely overnight Saturday and into the first half of our Sunday as a decent cold front begins its march through East Texas. Rain should end for most by Sunday afternoon, then colder temperatures spill back into the area for next week. Monday will begin in the middle 30s with only a modest warm up into the lower 50s for highs. Sunshine and southerly winds will help us climb into the middle to upper 50s on Tuesday, then lower 60s on Wednesday. Yet another cold front will attempt to move into ETX sometime next Thursday. If it can make it south of the Red River, expect another limited shot at showers as well as a modest cool down for the end of the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.