Lufkin volunteers serve hundreds free meals on Thanksgiving Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Hundreds of people in Deep East Texas received free Thanksgiving meals hosted by local organizations and churches.

Bright Morning Star Baptist Church members volunteered their morning to cook and fill plates to hand out to those in need.

“Some people are just walking by, and we’re calling them over and offering them a plate,” said organizer Debra Johnson.

Johnson said she and dozens of volunteers have given out free Thanksgiving Meals for the last five years, including free delivery.

“We have a lot of people that can’t afford Thanksgiving or their either working,” said Johnson.

Volunteer Joyce Jackson said her delivery stops included nursing homes and work sites.

“We want to provide just more than our religious services. Anything the community needs, we want to go out and do it,” said Jackson.

Thanksgiving in the Park volunteers also served free meals, clothing, and selected food items at the Kiwanis Park in Lufkin.

“We try to make sure that people have what they need through the holidays to stay warm and, you know, just make sure they have basic necessities,” said organization leader Greg Sims

Sims started the event seven years ago. However, he said he couldn’t have done it without the support from dozens of organizations.

“I want it to continue to grow, and I want this to be something that goes on even after my time,” said Sims.

“People have that urgency to serve others and that feeling to be able to serve others,” said volunteer Lenola Wyatt.

Wyatt said Sims was her former student at SFA, and her family has volunteered every year.

“My family made care packages with toothpaste and soap, and deodorant and all of that,” she said.

Thanksgiving in the Park organization will continue its efforts next year.

Free meals will be handed out for ‘Lunch in Park’ starting Jan. 20 and every third Saturday of the month at Lufkin’s Kiwanis Park.

