Cochran, Jefferson lead No. 20 Louisville women past Liberty 72-63

Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kiki Jefferson added 19 points and No. 20 Louisville dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Liberty 72-63 in the Betty Chancellor Classic
(Source: MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kiki Jefferson added 19 points and No. 20 Louisville dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Liberty 72-63 on Saturday in the Betty Chancellor Classic.

Down six entering the fourth quarter, the Cardinals (5-1) opened with a 16-1 run with Cochran and Jefferson contributing four points each in a 12-0 burst that made it 62-53 with 3:14 to play.

The Flames (2-4), who were on fire through three quarters (7 of 10 3s, 57% overall), went 1 of 7 behind the arc and were 3 of 13 overall with six turnovers in the fourth.

Nina Rickards added 12 points and seven rebounds for Louisville, which lost to Alabama 78-73 in its tournament opener. The Cardinals made 12 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter and 7 of 10 field goals.

Bella Smuda led Liberty with 17 points and nine rebounds, Emma Hess had 14 and Jordan Hodges 13 with six assists. The Flames dropped their opener to Gonzaga 102-59.

Liberty closed the first quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 17-10 lead. Consecutive 3s by Hodge followed by a basket by Hess to push the Flames' lead to 27-17 midway through the second quarter.

The Cardinals reeled of 12 straight in the second quarter, with 3-pointers from Sydney Taylor and Jefferson, to take the lead but Hess ended the run with a 3. Hennie van Schaik answered for Louisville but Smuda's jumper tied the game at 32-all at the half.

The Flames continued their hot shooting in the third quarter. After Cochrane scored the first four points of the half, Liberty surged ahead by as many as eight before taking a 52-46 lead into the fourth.

Louisville wraps up the tournament against Gonzaga and Liberty faces Alabama.

