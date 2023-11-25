For Your Service
No. 12 Texas women send High Point to a low point dumping Panthers by 62 points

Shaylee Gonzales scored 15 points and reserve Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points and No. 12 Texas thrashed High Point 101-39
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 15 points and reserve Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points and No. 12 Texas thrashed High Point 101-39 on Friday night.

The 62-point win just missed reaching a place in the top 10 for largest margin of victory in program history. In 1995, 2002 and 2003 Texas teams won games by 65 points, the ninth-highest margin of victory all time.

Texas (6-0) scored the game's first 32 points before High Point's Anna Hager made a jump shot with 10 seconds left in the first quarter. The Longhorns' Gisella Maul made 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Longhorns lead 35-2 at the end of one.

Texas outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the second quarter and led 57-8 at halftime. The Longhorns shot 71% (22 for 31) including 4 for 6 (66.7%) from 3 in the first half. High Point was 14.8% shooting (4 for 27) and missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half.

High Point (3-3) picked up the pace in the third and Texas only outscored the Panthers by a 22-19 margin. The Panthers' score-by-period line read, 2, 6, 19 and 12.

Nakyah Terrell and reserve Anna Hager each scored 10 points for High Point.

