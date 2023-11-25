For Your Service
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Fair skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 40s.  A cool start with a few clouds Saturday morning will become mostly sunny midday before clouds increase again Saturday afternoon.  Chances for rain return Saturday night with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through early Sunday morning, then blustery north winds Sunday afternoon behind a cold front.  Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Saturday, but fall back to the mid 50s on Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 50s through next week with a mix of clouds and sun through midweek and another chance for rain by the end of next week.

