Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for today. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 30s and 40s, warming into the upper 50s by lunchtime, and then highs this afternoon will be in the lower 60s. This evening clouds will begin to roll back into East Texas, bringing with them a chance for rain this evening, and mainly overnight. There’s a likely chance, about 50-60%, for rain tonight, starting after sunset and clearing out by sunrise Sunday morning. Though nothing severe is expected, I cannot rule out a rumble or thunder or two overnight. Once the rain clears out early Sunday, we’ll hold onto cloudy skies through the morning, with skies turning partly cloudy by late in the afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 50s.

