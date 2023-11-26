For Your Service
Nacogdoches Loblolly Train model adds new displays

Over the last decade, the Loblolly train model has attracted hundreds of visitors to Nacogdoches.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over the last decade, the Loblolly train model has attracted hundreds of visitors to Nacogdoches.

“There’s little ones that are right at table height. Then there’s gentlemen my age that reminisce about their trains of the past. There’s something here for everybody,” said Loblolly Railroad host George Ellis.

A collection that started as a hobby is now one of the biggest attractions at the Nacogdoches Train Depot during the Holiday season.

“Myself and a colleague spent about 400 hours putting the layout together. We started on Oct. 1 and finished up just before Veterans Day,” he said.

The 200-square-foot display features three trains passing through many city sites.

Lois Golden and Dean Chandler drove from Houston Friday morning to see the train display.

“We saw the giraffes going up and down. We loved the giraffes,” said Golden.

Ellis included unique displays that commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Columbia Shuttle and a tribute to SFA’s centennial year.

He also set up a scavenger hunt for everyone to participate in.

Claire McEuen saw the model train for the first time. “I like there were a bunch of little details, tiny people and fun things to find,” she said.

The exhibit will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m. until December 10th.

