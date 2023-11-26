Nacogdoches police pursuing murder investigation after Sunday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday and found one person dead inside their apartment.

According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, people were reported shooting outside an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Seale Street at about 4:22 a.m.

Officers arrived to find one person dead inside an apartment, police said. A suspect was identified and has been arrested, but the case remains under investigation.

No names have yet been released. Police have said there is no threat to the public at this time.

