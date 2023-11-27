For Your Service
Boil water notice issued for some Polk County residents

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for some residents in Polk County early Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by the the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation, the boil water notice was emitted due to an electrical repair in their system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Sportsman Retreat WS 1870078 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

If you have any questions, please contact LLWS at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.

