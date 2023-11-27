For Your Service
Dallas visits Winnipeg after Johnston’s 2-goal game

The Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets after Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the Stars’ 7-4 loss to the Calgary Flames
Dallas Stars
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Dallas Stars (12-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-6-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets after Wyatt Johnston's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars' 7-4 loss.

Winnipeg is 5-2-0 against the Central Division and 12-6-2 overall. The Jets have a +13 scoring differential, with 71 total goals scored and 58 conceded.

Dallas has a 4-1-0 record in Central Division play and a 12-5-2 record overall. The Stars have a 7-0-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Johnston led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 14 goals and 10 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has six goals and 12 assists for the Stars. Johnston has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed), Craig Smith: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

