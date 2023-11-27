Diboll man pleads guilty to murdering father

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll man accused of shooting his father to death in a recliner has pleaded guilty to murder.

Cody Bryson Cosby, 47, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in Angelina County Judge Robert Inselmann’s court on Monday, Nov. 13.

Cosby, who lived with his family at the time, was watching television with his father when he got up, retrieved a gun, and proceeded to shoot his father twice as his father was sitting in a recliner. It is believed that Cosby purchased the gun through a local classified ad. Cosby’s mother said he would not have been able to pass a background check due to his schizophrenia.

Judge Inselmann sentenced Cosby to 55 years in a Texas state prison.

Previous reporting:

Arrest document states Diboll man bought murder weapon from classifieds

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.