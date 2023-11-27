For Your Service
Houston visits Dallas on 5-game road slide

Houston will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Rockets visit Dallas
Houston Rockets
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Houston Rockets (8-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to Dallas looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Mavericks are 3-1 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas averages 119.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Rockets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Houston ranks fifth in the NBA with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 6.5.

The Mavericks average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 11.0 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Sengun is scoring 20.2 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 19.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 110.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: day to day (back), Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

