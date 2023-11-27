For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at Easterwood airport.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has a new head football coach. Monday morning, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced Mike Elko, head coach at Duke University and a former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, will take on the role of head coach.

“Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career,” Bjork said in a statement. “He is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach.”

Elko and Bjork landed at Easterwood airport around 2 a.m., on Monday. Texas A&M’s former defensive coordinator and Duke’s head coach will now be the 30th head football coach for the Aggies.

The news first broke on Sunday afternoon that Texas A&M was hiring Mike Elko. This came less than 24 hours after reports came out that A&M was targeting Kentucky’s Mark Stoops. Things moved quickly with Elko though, as he had less than a day to inform his team, Duke, that he was leaving and arrived in College Station in the early hours of Monday morning.

Bjork did not care to comment at the airport given the time of day, but a formal introduction and press conference will take place Monday afternoon.

Elko’s arrival was very different than former coach Jimbo Fisher’s. Elko returned quietly to an empty tarmac with no official announcement. Fisher arrived back in December of 2017 with fanfare, the Aggie band, and a Maroon carpet.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need
Nacogdoches nonprofit collects winter clothes for those in need
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen yells at the officials during the second half of an NCAA college...
Dana Holgorsen fired as Houston football coach after five seasons
Logo
George scores 25 points while fellow LA stars are quiet in the Clippers’ 107-88 win over Mavs
Texas State secures 73-66 win against UT Arlington