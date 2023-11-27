For Your Service
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Freezing temps this morning for many. Clouds increase later today.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a very cold start this morning with many waking up to temps at or below freezing. You’ll want to keep the coats or jackets close today since temperatures will only climb into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon! We’ll see lots of sunshine for the first half of the day, but clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening hours. Another very cold start is expected tomorrow near freezing, then returning south winds allow a better warm up into the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon. Mild and dry weather again on Wednesday, then the tap turns back on for Thursday with widespread showers and isolated thundershowers move back in to ETX ahead of our next cold front. This cold font will arrive early Friday, drying skies out for the second half of the day. Scattered rain chances look possible for both Saturday and Sunday with mild highs in the low to mid 60s.

