For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Teenage murder suspect escapes jail for the second time in November

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 17-year-old murder suspect who had already escaped from a Louisiana youth jail broke loose again Saturday with another youth suspected of murder, police said.

The two 17-year-olds accused of murder escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. In a news release, officials said they were investigating how the escape occurred. Baton Rouge police and the U.S. Marshals Service have launched a search.

One of the youths, who has been charged with second-degree murder, previously escaped on Nov. 13. The teenager and another detainee had fled as guards were putting prisoners back in their cells after a fight broke out in the facility, The Advocate reported. They were apprehended after a search that lasted more than 24 hours.

The East Baton Rouge juvenile facility has been the target of criticism because of repeated escapes and violent episodes, according to the news outlet.

In 2021, five prisoners escaped after attacking a staffer, taking her keys and locking her inside a cell without a radio. Some of them also attacked staffers with makeshift knives. In February 2022, a fight involving eight teens left three of them injured.

East Baton Rouge Parish set aside $2 million for security upgrades. After the escape in earlier November, parish officials said those upgrades were still in the planning and design phase.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce, and says it will seek to extend the deal
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Russia puts the spokesman for Facebook owner Meta on a wanted list
FILE - A group of people, including many from China, walk along the wall after crossing the...
Republicans want to pair border security with aid for Ukraine. Here’s why that makes a deal so tough
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas, and hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed