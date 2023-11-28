For Your Service
Carolina Panthers fire East Texas native Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, NC, Texas (KLTV) - The Carolina Panthers’ firing of head coach Frank Reich has led to the termination of their quarterbacks coach and East Texas native Josh McCown.

The Panthers reported McCown’s departure on their website on Monday.

McCown is from Jacksonville and played in the NFL as quarterback from 2002 to 2020. He was in his first year as a coach at Carolina.

