Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a nice, cool day and clouds are now increasing across the area. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by morning. Clouds will clear early tomorrow with a nice, mostly sunny and cool day. Then, the clouds return for Wednesday and the rain chances begin Wednesday night. Thursday looks to be a cool, rainy day all day long with the rain ending late Thursday night and into very early Friday morning. Broken clouds and breezy conditions will prevail for Friday before a few more rain chances return this weekend.

