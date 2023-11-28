For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been a nice, cool day and clouds are now increasing across the area.  We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s by morning.  Clouds will clear early tomorrow with a nice, mostly sunny and cool day.  Then, the clouds return for Wednesday and the rain chances begin Wednesday night.  Thursday looks to be a cool, rainy day all day long with the rain ending late Thursday night and into very early Friday morning.  Broken clouds and breezy conditions will prevail for Friday before a few more rain chances return this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
Cody Cosby
Diboll man pleads guilty to murdering father
Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 11-27-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 11-27-23
Increasing Clouds Today. Patchy Frost Overnight. Good Rain Chances on Thursday.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Increasing Clouds Today. Patchy Frost Overnight. Good Rain Chances on Thursday.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips