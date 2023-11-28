A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday due to heavy rainfall, low severe threat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to see some patches of blue sky and sunshine make a return appearance to our east Texas skyline today. With temperatures topping out in the middle 60′s, it was a seasonal, pleasant day to be outdoors in the Piney Woods.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight as we will be on the cold side, yet again, with lows in the upper 30′s. A few areas of patchy frost are also possible by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will consist of increasing cloud cover with the approach of our next western storm system. It will be a seasonally mild day with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 60′s.

As we transition into Thursday, that is when our First Alert Weather Day will commence as the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas mainly along and south of Highway 7 in a low-end risk for severe weather.

It should be noted that overnight and early morning rains on Thursday could help destabilize the atmosphere in limiting our severe weather potential. Furthermore, a warm front may not make it this far inland to enhance the severe weather potential. That frontal position will be key to whether or not we get any type of severe weather in our part of the state.

Nevertheless, we still want you to be alert since, at the very least, pockets of moderate-to-heavy rainfall will take place throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts with the Thursday storm system look to produce one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amount of over three inches possible in a few spots. This means the low-lying, flood prone areas susceptible to taking on high water may have a few issues by late in the day on Thursday.

We will then see partial clearing and slightly drier air arrive for the end of the week before low-end rain chances creep back in for the weekend.

Overall, temperatures will trend on the cool side with lows in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s from this weekend through early next week with no major cold snaps looming on the horizon.

