For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin ISD receives $2.8 million dollar grant for safety and security improvements

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has received a $2.8 million dollar grant to spend on additional safety and security measures across the school district.

In a press release issued by the district on Tuesday morning, the multi-million dollar grant from Safety and Facilities Enhancements (SAFE), which is funded through SB30, is slated to begin on the first of December of 2023 through July 31, 2025. The grant will benefit all Lufkin ISD campuses and cover the costs of safety mandates to remain in compliance with safety and security guidelines.

“I am thrilled that Lufkin ISD was awarded this competitive grant to implement the recently adopted school safety standards. This funding will assist us with the purchase and installation of numerous components, to ensure the safety and security of our school families,” said Cindy Tierney, Executive Director of Student Services & Federal Programs.

The 88th Texas Legislative Session approved $800 million dollars to help school systems remain within adopted school safety standards.

“This safety grant marks a significant stride forward for our district in fostering an environment where every student and staff member feels safe. This additional funding will allow us to further enhance our current safety measures, as well as comply with the new safety mandates from the State,” said Andre Emmons, Executive Director of Operations and Safety.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County
Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Salvatore Costa was driving a cream-colored 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Sedan.
Missing 88-year-old man found safe, Lufkin police confirm
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Cody Cosby
Diboll man pleads guilty to murdering father

Latest News

UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status; access to MyChart, video visits unavailable in wake of cyberattack
The path just beyond the back gate of the Longview Arboretum will light up Saturday night,...
Longview hospice to hold ‘Love Lights’ memorial event at arboretum
Ransomware investigation expert Tim McLemee discusses UT Health East Texas data breach
Expert explains the 'why' behind ransomware cyber attacks, like the one affecting UT Health
UT Health East Texas is diverting patients to other area hospitals after a cyber security...
UT Health East Texas resumes divert status due to cyber security incident