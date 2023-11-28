Lufkin ISD receives $2.8 million dollar grant for safety and security improvements

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has received a $2.8 million dollar grant to spend on additional safety and security measures across the school district.

In a press release issued by the district on Tuesday morning, the multi-million dollar grant from Safety and Facilities Enhancements (SAFE), which is funded through SB30, is slated to begin on the first of December of 2023 through July 31, 2025. The grant will benefit all Lufkin ISD campuses and cover the costs of safety mandates to remain in compliance with safety and security guidelines.

“I am thrilled that Lufkin ISD was awarded this competitive grant to implement the recently adopted school safety standards. This funding will assist us with the purchase and installation of numerous components, to ensure the safety and security of our school families,” said Cindy Tierney, Executive Director of Student Services & Federal Programs.

The 88th Texas Legislative Session approved $800 million dollars to help school systems remain within adopted school safety standards.

“This safety grant marks a significant stride forward for our district in fostering an environment where every student and staff member feels safe. This additional funding will allow us to further enhance our current safety measures, as well as comply with the new safety mandates from the State,” said Andre Emmons, Executive Director of Operations and Safety.

