For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SFA volleyball to face Arkansas in NCAA Tournament

SFA prepares for Sam Houston
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches, the SFA Lady Jacks volleyball team, who are in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, are making history. This all happened Sunday during the selection show when the team earned an at-large bid, which is the first time in the history of the program. Putting the Ladies up against the Arkansas Lady Razorbacks in the first round this Friday.

Head coach Debbie Humphreys said, “yeah, we’ve done this travel thing so much this year, and we don’t even have to go get on an airplane. So this is awesome, you know, so no we’re excited to go travel to Arkansas. I’m looking forward to it.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
Cody Cosby
Diboll man pleads guilty to murdering father
Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County

Latest News

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Red Zone KLTV KTRE
6 East Texas games on tap for regional finals
Dallas Stars
Dallas visits Winnipeg after Johnston’s 2-goal game
Houston Rockets
Houston visits Dallas on 5-game road slide