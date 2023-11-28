Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to another cold start with temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to near 40°. Overnight cloud cover stuck around long enough to slow our cooling trend which is why we are cold, but not AS cold as yesterday morning. Still, you and the kiddos will certainly want to be bundled up before y’all head out the door for the day. We’ll see a better warm up thanks to mostly sunny skies and the return of southerly winds so expect highs for most to sit near 60 degrees. Clear skies persist tonight and for the first half of our Wednesday, then clouds begin to increase over East Texas once again. Some showers will be possible by late Wednesday evening, but more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms move back into our area after midnight Thursday and will persist on and off throughout the day as well as Thursday night. This rain event will be a good soaker for ETX with estimated rainfall totals ranging anywhere from .50″-2.00″+ depending on where the heavier rainfall tracks. Severe threats on Thursday will be limited, but a few stronger storms could be possible in Deep East Texas. Please remain weather alert and watch for more updates to Thursday’s forecast. Our next cold front arrives early on Friday, drying out our skies for the remainder of the day. Southerly winds will return for the weekend as well as some limited rain chances each day, so you’ll want to plan accordingly if you have any outdoor activities set for either Saturday or Sunday of this week.

