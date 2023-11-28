UT Health no longer in divert status, care to be resumed in emergency rooms, hospitals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas is no longer in “divert status” in the wake of last week’s cyber security incident.

On Thanksgiving Day, the hospital’s network was victim to a ransomware attack that also affected other hospitals owned by Ardent Health Services, which is the majority owner of UT Health. However, as of Tuesday morning, UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan said the hospital is now able to treat patients in emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics. The divert status had previously required ambulances take patients to other area emergency rooms.

On Monday, Ardent Health Services, which is based in Nashville, said they have reported the event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors. In addition to electronic protection procedures already in place, Ardent said they have also implemented additional information technology security protocols and are working with specialist cybersecurity partners to restore its information technology operations and capabilities as quickly as possible. As of Monday, they said “we cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised.”

Around 12:30 p.m., Pollan released a new statement about the status of the network:

“Teams are working around the clock to restore access to our systems, and we will share updates as this continues. We remain in contact with the appropriate government agencies, including DSHS, as well as other area hospitals. We continue to see patients across our system. Some non-emergent, elective surgeries were temporarily paused, and those decisions are being made in partnership with physicians based on a number of considerations. Our teams will reach out directly to any patient whose appointment or procedure needs to be rescheduled. Patients can continue to see their UT Health East Texas provider and visit our emergency rooms for emergency care. Any patient that has questions about an upcoming appointment should contact their provider’s office. This has not impacted EMS service. UT Health East Texas EMS is functioning as normal and CADS and 911 systems are functioning properly.”

Pollan released another statement around 4:30 p.m.:

“We’re off (divert status) except for isolated cases. It’s important to understand that divert status, which means hospitals have asked local ambulance services to transport patients in need of emergency care to other area ERs, is a common practice nationwide and helps ensure that critically ill patients have immediate access to the most appropriate level of care. It is not unusual for a hospital to go on and off divert multiple times during flu season, COVID surges, natural disasters or even a large trauma event. As we work to bring our systems back online, each hospital will continue to evaluate its ability to safely care for critically ill patients in its emergency room. Because this is rapidly changing and dependent upon a number of factors, we will continue to update our status as the situation changes. All hospitals are continuing to provide a medical screening exam and stabilizing care to any patients arriving at our Emergency Departments.”

