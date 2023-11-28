For Your Service
WebXtra: Angelina County commissioners approve funds for boarding of large animals

By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman talks about why the Angelina County Commissioners Court approved a transfer of funds Tuesday morning for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department due to the unexpected boarding of nine large animals. Selman also talks about the danger of loose livestock.

