East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new respiratory illness found in dogs has been reported in 14 states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Although Texas has not yet made the list, East Texas veterinarian Dr. Gary Spence says there are ways to keep your dog healthy in case the illness continues to spread and becomes a threat.

“Stay away from the parks, particularly if they start talking about the syndrome is in Texas, stay away from the dog parks, stay away from the groomers – any place that you have a concentration of dogs, you’re going to have a concentration of viruses,” he said. “Don’t board your animal unless you have to, and then it might be a good idea to board at just the veterinary hospitals, because most of the clinics spend half the day cleaning.”

Based on the symptoms vets have observed in the current cases, the early stages present similar to bordetella, commonly known as kennel cough.

“They’ll start out, from what I’ve read and what I’ve understood, they start out very mild, they start out with signs of early kennel cough, just trying to clear their throat and maybe a little foamy, and it becomes chronic. After it becomes chronic, that’s when it starts getting dangerous, because if it does go into the secondary, then that’s when they develop the pneumonia and all, and it’s a deep seated, deep chest pneumonia that they’ll develop,” said Dr. Spence.

He recommends dogs get the bordetella vaccine every six months, regardless of whether they visit a groomer or are boarded.

As of now, scientists have not found a medication for the illness, and some cases have been fatal.

“Number one, if you’re worried, you call your vet. That’s kind of an owner call. We’ll always tell you to bring them in just for a quick check and all,” said Dr. Spence.

Dr. Gary Spence spoke with KLTV’s Lauren Tear on a new respiratory illness that’s been seen in dogs across the U.S.

