31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

