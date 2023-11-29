Numerous departments responding to large house fire in Bullard

For Your Service
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A home is burning in Bullard on Tuesday night.

Multiple departments are on the scene in the 200 block of Baganie Lane in the Katima subdivision. This is in the Cherokee County section of Bullard.

Firefighters responded to a call about flames shooting through the roof of the home. Along with Bullard Fire Department, other departments responding are Flint-Gresham, Lake Palestine East, Troup and Whitehouse. Bullard Police Department and UT Health EMS are also at the scene.

It us unknown at this time if anyone was inside the house when it began to burn.

