A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday due to an enhanced risk of severe weather in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clouds will continue to increase and thicken up tonight in advance of our next storm system that will bring us widespread rains and even some strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

This increase in our severe weather threat for much of the Piney Woods is why we have our First Alert Weather Day in place all day long tomorrow.

Some rains and rumbles of thunder may start as early as the late night and early morning hours on Thursday. This activity will likely remain below severe limits since our temperatures will still be on the cool side.

As we progress through our day on Thursday, we will have a storm system kick into the plains, leading to the lift needed to generate widespread showers and thunderstorms.

We will also be focused on an advancing warm front that will tell the story as to which areas, if any, end up receiving some severe weather. It will be along and south of that warm frontal boundary where the atmosphere will be more primed for storms to turn severe, capable of producing strong wind gusts and even a few isolated tornadoes due the spin in the atmosphere.

Therefore, it is vital you stay weather alert tomorrow, especially if you live along and south of the Highway 7 corridor since the severe weather threat favors areas in Angelina, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Trinity, and Tyler counties.

In addition to the severe component, heavy rainfall will be felt just about area wide. Rainfall amounts with the Thursday storm system look to produce one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amount of over three inches possible in a few spots. This means the low-lying, flood prone areas susceptible to taking on high water may have a few issues by late in the day on Thursday.

The severe weather threat will wind down by Thursday evening before the next frontal passage arrives Friday. Due to the slow nature of the front, we will hang on to lots of clouds to go along with a 30% chance of rain on Friday to close out the week.

The weekend is now looking mainly dry and seasonally cool with lows in the 40′s and highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s, which is right on par for where we should be in late November.

Chilly weather conditions will persist into next week as another dry frontal passage occurs early in the week, reinforcing the cool air that we will have already had in place.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.