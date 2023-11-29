First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible for Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Deep East Texas on Thursday.

Areas south of Highway 84 will have a higher potential of tornadoes, hail, and gusty winds on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded southwestern portions of East Texas to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for severe storms, while a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk remains for central and northern counties as an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible through the day.

(Cody Gottschalk)

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the pre-dawn morning hours of Thursday, capable of heavy to very heavy rainfall making for a difficult morning commute for some. Coverage of storms will increase through the late morning and will remain likely into the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will begin to trend drier Thursday night as a cold front quickly moves through, taking most of the moisture with it.

(Cody Gottschalk)

Severe threats will be split across East Texas, as a few storms could produce dime to quarter sized hail for central and northern counties. The greater tornado and severe wind threat is focused to Deep East Texas, generally for areas south of Highway 84. Regardless of where you live, it would be a very good idea to keep your phones charged at all times and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App. Please be very careful while out on the roads and be mindful of flood-prone locations.

(Cody Gottschalk)

We will be watching the set up for tomorrow closely and will update you if anything changes.

