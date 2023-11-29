Garrison feeling confident this week

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Over at SFA at Homer Bryce stadium this Friday we will witness the battle of the Atoyac part 2, when the Garrison Bulldogs will once again meet up with the Timpson Bears in a do or die game that one could argue has state championship implications.

The Garrison Bulldogs, whose only loss came to Timpson 5 weeks ago, are feeling good and confident at this point in the playoffs.

“We feel good,” said Garrison free safety Briley Montgomery, “We’ve been prepping good this week. And I think we got what it takes to accomplish our goal. We’re just gonna do our job, we’re gonna do our job and when we do our job, we win. Our energy is gonna stay up you know, we’re gonna keep that same energy just keep going at it. Our confidence is going to stay up here, stay where it’s been that and then you got to have confidence to win games.”

Bulldogs running back Javien Black added, “real confident, you know, run game strong, and we’ll can pass the ball too.”

“It’s fun, you know, some of us our senior year and you know, we all been playing with each other for a long time. You know? We’re gonna make the best of it,” he said.

