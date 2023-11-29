For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright

First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House fell down Tuesday afternoon amid high winter winds.

The tree, a 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, had been planted just two weeks ago on the White House Ellipse, an area known as President’s Park. According to the National Park Service, it fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday amid heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

NPS spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in an email that after “replacing a snapped cable,” the tree was back upright by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s tree is a new one, replacing an older tree that, according to NPS, developed a fungal disease known as “needle cast” that caused its needles to turn brown and fall off.

The tree was scheduled to be lit Thursday, but there was no indication from the White House whether Tuesday’s incident will delay that. The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol building was lit successfully Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County
Daquarius Zydale Hunt
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Salvatore Costa was driving a cream-colored 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Sedan.
Missing 88-year-old man found safe, Lufkin police confirm
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Cody Cosby
Diboll man pleads guilty to murdering father

Latest News

The United Way of Smith County is holding its annual “Tyler Gives” fundraiser this Giving...
East Texans open wallets for annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser
Cherokee County Commissioners approved the purchasing of 75 AEDs, or automated external...
Cherokee County commissioners agree to purchase 75 new portable defibrillators with ARPA funds
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
East Texan set to compete in the World Ability Sports Games in Thailand
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy