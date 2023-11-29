History museum in Waco undergoing multimillion-dollar renovations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Taylor Museum of Waco History is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation project to expand and showcase unique, historical pieces of McLennan County history to the public.

“Our renovations will really focus on creating a history that is all inclusive of everyone in Waco, and that way everyone can learn and feel like they see themselves represented in it,” Katherine Kiesling, collections manager for the museum, said.

Helen Marie Taylor, who was born in Waco, started the museum in the 1990s when she bought the former school building.

She collected many U.S. and Waco artifacts and historical items.

“She spent a lot of time at auctions, but also with the community,” Kiesling said. “We have some items that are harder to find, very exclusive.”

The museum was mainly open for private appointments.

“When she did open it, she featured things like ‘We the People Exhibit, which is about the Constitution and the American Revolution...everything from that to Indigenous history, to stuff about the Cotton Palace upstairs and the Branch Davidians,” she said.

Taylor died a few years ago, and, now, her family is giving an endowment to the museum from her trust to help renovate it and preserve the items she collected.

“We’re hoping that the renovations will open it up a little bit, make it a little bit more to focus on some of the long-term stuff, like closing off natural lighting...and really making the timeline kind of wrap through the museum so that you can follow Waco history from as early as the Indigenous people being here and on,” Kiesling said.

They plan to focus specifically on Waco and McLennan County history, representing the history of all those who lived in the community.

Kiesling said they plan to feature Waco’s history in a unique way, different than other history museums in the area.

“It’s really easy for people to come here expecting just a really basic cut and dry...but we’re excited for the opportunity to show them all the little bits and pieces and fun parts of Waco, too, because we have a fantastic history full of fun and exciting things that just don’t always get addressed,” she said.

Many original aspects of the museum will be renovated or moved, including the Branch Davidians exhibit and dresses from Waco’s Cotton Palace pageants and events that date back to the 1920s.

The museum is hoping to preserve one of the original classrooms from when the building was a school, and Kiesling said they hope to still have a reconstructed portion of Calhoun McLennan’s home.

During the early stages of the renovation process, Kiesling has been sorting through Taylor’s collection boxes, finding unique nuggets of history.

“The other day, I opened a box that had not been touched for probably 20 years, and, inside, I found an aviator’s helmet and his goggles and his flight logs and pictures, and turns out Waco used to have a flying circus, like an aviator stunt show.”

She also found a scrapbook of Waco’s founding families from the late 1800s.

She said they are also interested in donations of historical items from the community.

The Taylor Museum has a lengthy renovation process ahead. The goal is to break ground in April 2024 and open to the public in 2025.

“We’re just really grateful that Waco is open to welcoming us back,” she said. “We’re just excited to have that opportunity.”

However, the community can still enjoy the original museum with special events and exhibits the museum is opening to the public.

They are having a public event at the museum Dec. 9.

