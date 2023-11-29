For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston man admits to killing girlfriend after body found in trunk of her car, police say

Ariel Cruz, 19.
Ariel Cruz, 19.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Ariel Cruz, 19, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend after her body was found in the trunk of her car, according to the Houston Police Department.

The family has identified the victim as Idania Maria Campos Muñoz, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

Family members of Muñoz reported her missing Tuesday morning after learning that Muñoz had not arrived at school, according to police.

They tracked Muñoz’s phone to Indigo Street where they found her car locked and called police, according to KHOU.

KHOU says officers arrived on scene, looked around and left.

Family members began knocking on doors in the neighborhood to try and find out what happened to Muñoz, KHOU reports.

The family told KHOU the red flag for them was seeing Muñoz’s phone and other belongings still in the car.

Police say Cruz was helping the family during the search for Muñoz.

After about two hours of searching, KHOU says the family decided to call a locksmith to unlock the vehicle.

At around 5:40, police say a family member broke into the vehicle and opened the trunk to find Muñoz’s body.

Police say they detained and interview Cruz who admitted to his role in Muñoz’s death.

According to court documents obtained by KHOU, Cruz fatally shot Muñoz because she broke up with him.

KHOU reports that Cruz’s bond is set at $600,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday as our risk for severe weather has...
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday as severe weather risk goes up for Deep East Texas
Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Lufkin ISD receives $2.8M grant for updated campus security
FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in...
Jan. 6 suspect who later fired a gun toward Texas officers gets 2 years for firearm charge
Tyler Christmas parade organizers explain decision to cancel
Tyler Christmas parade organizers explain decision to cancel