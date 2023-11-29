Kilgore Rangerettes prepare for performance at Pearl Harbor memorial

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Rangerettes are preparing to leave for Hawaii to perform for the 82nd anniversary memorial of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

This is the Rangerettes’ third time to travel to Hawaii in the last 15 years to participate in events for the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Dana Blair, director of the Rangerettes, said every time they perform at this event, it is special.

“As Rangerettes in our red, white and blue, we do love to have the opportunity to represent the United States of America and of course the great state of Texas as well. But we are excited to go over there and do that in honor the men that served, and the lives that were lost,” Blair said. “The other times we’ve gone to Pearl Harbor we’ve performed in a different arena. So, this time will be preforming at the beginning of the parade a high kick routine and then getting to march in the parade,”

Hailey Pitman, a freshman Rangerette from Longview, said they have been working hard to prepare for their performances.

“We’re doing practice almost like every day from probably 1:30 till maybe four or five. We’re working really hard on all of this, and I hope by the time we get to Hawaii people know how much hard work is going into all of this,” Pitman said.

Abby Hattaway, a sophomore Rangerette from Kilgore, said this is an honor.

“Getting to go, see the museum, understand what happened and realizing why we’re here and why we do this for all the people that died and for their families it’s really special that we can help them just remember it every day,” Hattaway said.

The Rangerettes will be leaving for Hawaii on Sunday.

