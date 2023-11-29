For Your Service
Lufkin basketball cruises past Rudder

Lufkin defeats Rudder
Lufkin defeats Rudder(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers hosted Rudder tonight in a little round ball contest. Head Coach JT McManus whose describes his team as young had his guys looking like a bunch of seasoned vets. Check out Marcellus parks on the fast break, he drives the lane, makes a nice move and slams it home getting the crowd on their feet. Panthers shooting nicely as well, that’s Javarius White who gets the three to fall.

Lufkin would have a comfortable 21 point lead at the half which would carry on into the second. Jakevion Sanders with the long in bounds gets it to go to add to the lead.

And then don’t let this guy get hot, he’ll get you every time from behind the three point line, Lufkins Austin Brown who drains tre after tre. Brown on fire and Lufkin cruises on to win it 67-48 over Bryan Rudder. Look for Lufkin’s next home game to be this Friday at 6pm as the Panthers will welcome Little Rock Christian Academy.

