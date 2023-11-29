For Your Service
Lufkin ISD receives $2.8M grant for updated campus security

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin ISD received a $2.8 million dollar state-funded grant in order to update safety and security measures at all district campuses.

This comes after the the district adopted new school safety standards to meet the guidelines of the state.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Lufkin ISD Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services, Dnaiel spikes on what the grant will be used for.

