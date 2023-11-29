For Your Service
Navarro College’s ‘Cheer Queen’ announces retirement after three decades, 17 national titles

Monica Aldama
Monica Aldama(Navarro College)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Monica Aldama, a.k.a. “The Cheer Queen,” on Wednesday announced her retirement from Navarro College’s iconic cheer program, according to a Facebook post shared by the university.

“Aldama’s legacy includes 17 national titles and a pop-culture phenomenon in the Emmy-winning docuseries ‘Cheer,’” the university wrote in the social media post, “Join us in celebrating the end of an era and the beginning of a timeless legacy!”

Aldama was one of the stars of the hit Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” which chronicled the squad of Texas cheerleaders who performed amazing stunts on the way to yearly national titles.

In an interview with KWTX in 2020, Aldama talked about creating a championship culture. “You have to be resilient, and you have to be able to make it through the hard times,” she said at the time.

Her high-profile stint as the leader of the iconic cheer program at Navarro was rocked by scandal in recent years.

In 2020, former Navarro cheerleader Jerry Harris was charged in a seven-count indictment and pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count each of receiving child pornography and engaging in sexual acts with a minor. Harris is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.

In May 2023, a former cheerleader on the Navarro College cheerleading squad filed a civil lawsuit accusing Aldama of discouraging her from reporting a sexual assault, according to CNN. In the lawsuit, the former cheerleader claimed she was sexually assaulted in her college dorm room in 2021 by a male member of the Navarro cheer squad.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Aldama said she was “heartbroken by the false allegations made against me.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

