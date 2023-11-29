Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of Family and Protective Services identified the 3-month-old boy found dead inside a Waco motel room as Jacob Harris, who is believed to have died as a result of “physical neglect,” and was described as “starving and looking like a skeleton.”

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27, were arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with two counts of endangering a child as Waco Police detectives continue to investigate the boy’s death.

A doctor reportedly told a police detective that he believed baby Jacob “died as a result of starvation because he was very malnourished and possible shaken baby syndrome due to injuries he observed,” the petition states.

On Nov. 28, Child Protective Services received a report alleging baby Jacob weighed seven pounds when he was born, and three months later, only weighed ten pounds. CPS was warned that “Jacob has a very weak cry.” The person who filed the report claimed the mother was “nonchalant” about the baby’s condition and that Harris was “playing video games the entire time” the concerned party visited the couple in the motel room.

The next morning, police officers were dispatched to The New Road Inn located at 4000 I-35 N Frontage Road to investigate reports of an unresponsive child. When the officers arrived, they encountered the family in room #123 “living in conditions to be unclean and dangerous,” a criminal complaint affidavit states.

Jacob, described by police officers as being “very thin and malnourished,” was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His 3-year-old sister, identified in court documents as Neveah Maynell Ann Harris, is now in CPS custody and the State of Texas is seeking custody of the girl, per the petition obtained by KWTX.

The state argues the girl’s mother and father, “knowingly placed or knowingly allowed the child to remain in conditions of surroundings which endanger the physical or emotional well-being of the child; and failed to support the child in accordance with (their) ability.”

The day the boy was found dead, police officers located half a gram of methamphetamine and a drug scale in a backpack next to the bed in the motel room, investigators said. They also observed cockroaches in the area where one of the children slept, and “numerous knives and swords with the blades exposed within the reach of the 3-year-old girl,” the document further states.

A police detective described the motel room as “very nasty” and noticed there were old chicken containers used as packaging for raw chicken piled on the counter, a court document states. The detective reported he did not find “any real food for the children and there was no baby formula for Jacob ... and the only food found for the children were a couple of juice boxes and fruit snacks.”

“After observing the living conditions at Skylynn and Charles’ residence, officers determined that Charles and Skylynn, with criminal negligence, engaged in conduct that placed Jacob and his 3-year-old sibling in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical and mental impairment,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Under interrogation, Harris allegedly acknowledged he last consumed methamphetamine within the past seven days and told police officers it was Tuerk who purchased the meth on Nov. 27. “He acknowledged they both intentionally possessed methamphetamine in the hotel room, intending to consume the methamphetamine,” police said.

Harris further told investigators that Jacob went to sleep in between him and Tuerk. Harris said he woke up in the middle of the night, and when he turned to look at Jacob, he noticed the baby was not breathing. Harris woke Tuerk up and they called 911 for help. When EMS arrived at the scene, first responders performed chest compressions and were able to “get a faint heart rate on the way to the hospital,” the petition states. “Once at the hospital, Jacob died.”

Tuerk and Harris were booked into the McLennan County Jail. Both are being held on bonds totaling $55,000.

At the time of baby Jacob’s death, Harris was out on probation for assault and family violence.

