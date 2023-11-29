Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! This Wednesday we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s with partly to mostly clear skies. Clouds will be increasing through the day, but skies will remain dry until after midnight tonight. Despite the extra cloud cover moving in, south winds will allow for another decent warm up today, placing highs in the lower to middle 60s areawide. Thursday still looks like quite the soggy, rainy day with a few strong storms possible for our southernmost counties, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Deep East Texas beginning in the morning and lasting through the afternoon hours. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, quarter sized hail, and a few tornadoes. Please be sure to remain weather alert while out on the roads tomorrow and monitor the forecast for more updates. Heavy rainfall will be a possibility for ALL of East Texas at some point on Thursday, so some extra time to travel as well as the rain gear will be needed. A cold front will move through early Friday, drying skies out for the remainder of the day. Temperatures are set to rebound back into the middle to upper 60s over the weekend with very limited rain chances each day. Next week will start off dry with another cold front attempting to move into ETX sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.