A Better East Texas: AI and sports reporting
By Pat Stacey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have seen reports on the impact that A-I, artificial intelligence, is having across industries worldwide. The entertainment industry ground to a halt recently because actors and writers demanded restrictions on the use of AI. Everyone agrees that AI can have great benefits but also significant and real threats to jobs. Sadly, the media industry is not immune to the lure of AI helping companies crank out sports scores and financial reports. Frankly, those functions have been in place for years. But recently, it appears that Sports Illustrated crossed the line by allowing a third-party company to create articles along with creating fictional writers for those articles, including pics and by-lines that were also fabricated by A-I. Sports Illustrated was once the mightiest of sports industry publications and has now been reduced to a shell of its former self, while apparently using AI to create authors and reporters for their content. In a similar series of events, N-F-L sideline reporter Charissa Thompson, who delivers coaches interviews during games along with other sideline perspective stories, has admitted, in the past, that she fabricated some coaches comments. She saw no issue with this but at the very least it is a lazy approach to doing the primary duty of her job. Hearing about Thompson’s practice is disturbing and an embarrassment on her and the sports reporting industry. She needs to be disciplined or this will be a practice that others embrace.

