For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Calgary in action against Dallas following overtime victory

The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (13-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-10-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary has gone 4-3-1 in home games and 9-10-3 overall. The Flames have a 3-6-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Dallas has a 13-5-2 record overall and an 8-1-1 record in road games. The Stars are 7-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won the last matchup 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar has scored five goals with six assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday
SPC Day 1 Outlook
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
“You know, I can handle it, it’s just pretty devastating seeing that a lot of memorable things...
East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ after fire destroys home
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS