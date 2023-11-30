For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

City of Zavalla making progress after cutting costs to make up for financial challenges

In the last year, residents, city staff, and officials faced multiple financial challenges in Zavalla.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - In the last year, residents, city staff, and officials faced multiple financial challenges in Zavalla.

In May, a new city council was voted in, and Mayor Brenda Cox said they had a lot on their plate.

“It was like walking into a brand new city that had no money to start with,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the city’s most significant expense is paying off the state comptroller balance of nearly $25,000 with a $700 monthly payment. Cox said to help catch up with costs, they canceled staff cell phone lines, gas cards, reduced police patrol units from three to two, and excluded budgeting for city events, like the Christmas parade.

“We as citizens kind of got together and said ‘Okay, how can’t we still make this happen?’” said the city’s chair member of the events advisory committee, Honey Casey.

Two months ago, the city announced that the annual Christmas parade was outside the budget. Casey said since the announcement, the committee raised over $700. She said residents in and out of the city have donated materials, decorations, and much more for the holiday celebration.

“Donations of time and skills mean more than the cash,” said Casey.

City public works director Thomas Bailey said the previous city council approved increasing water and sewer rates by $8 in February. He explained the fees help cover costs for infrastructure upgrades or emergency repairs, which he says helps to hopefully avoid water issues like last year, shutting water off during the winter holidays.

“Now, if we need that money, it’s there. We don’t have to take it out of our operations capital, and we can continue to operate,” said Bailey.

Cox said they stayed within their previous quarterly budget of $16, which helps the city head in the right direction. “I say, in six months we’ll have a better outlook,” she said.

Zavalla’s Christmas activities begin Saturday at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

The Christmas parade is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday
Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday as our risk for severe weather has...
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday as severe weather risk goes up for Deep East Texas
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
Tenaha ISD
Tenaha High principal takes over football team head coaching duties

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Tyler Christmas Parade Cancellation
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Gridiron Symphony
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Rangerettes To Pearl Harbor
After losing his wife suddenly last year and working hard to heal from the PTSD of being a...
East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ in total loss house fire
“You know, I can handle it, it’s just pretty devastating seeing that a lot of memorable things...
East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ after fire destroys home