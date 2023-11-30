City of Zavalla making progress after cutting costs to make up for financial challenges

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - In the last year, residents, city staff, and officials faced multiple financial challenges in Zavalla.

In May, a new city council was voted in, and Mayor Brenda Cox said they had a lot on their plate.

“It was like walking into a brand new city that had no money to start with,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the city’s most significant expense is paying off the state comptroller balance of nearly $25,000 with a $700 monthly payment. Cox said to help catch up with costs, they canceled staff cell phone lines, gas cards, reduced police patrol units from three to two, and excluded budgeting for city events, like the Christmas parade.

“We as citizens kind of got together and said ‘Okay, how can’t we still make this happen?’” said the city’s chair member of the events advisory committee, Honey Casey.

Two months ago, the city announced that the annual Christmas parade was outside the budget. Casey said since the announcement, the committee raised over $700. She said residents in and out of the city have donated materials, decorations, and much more for the holiday celebration.

“Donations of time and skills mean more than the cash,” said Casey.

City public works director Thomas Bailey said the previous city council approved increasing water and sewer rates by $8 in February. He explained the fees help cover costs for infrastructure upgrades or emergency repairs, which he says helps to hopefully avoid water issues like last year, shutting water off during the winter holidays.

“Now, if we need that money, it’s there. We don’t have to take it out of our operations capital, and we can continue to operate,” said Bailey.

Cox said they stayed within their previous quarterly budget of $16, which helps the city head in the right direction. “I say, in six months we’ll have a better outlook,” she said.

Zavalla’s Christmas activities begin Saturday at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

The Christmas parade is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.