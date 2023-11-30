For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement

FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February 2022 you may be eligible for a $25 gift card as part of a settlement.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Family Dollar customers may be eligible for a gift card following a class action lawsuit against the discount retailer.

Residents in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee who shopped at Family Dollar from January 1, 2020, through February 18, 2022, could receive a $25 gift card.

WMC reports that the gift card is a result of a class action settlement that was reached after a rat-infested warehouse was discovered in 2022.

According to a public notice from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, the settlement stems from a pest infestation lawsuit that was filed in October against Family Dollar’s branches in six Southern states.

In February 2022, the FDA uncovered a rat infestation at Family Dollar’s West Memphis Distribution Center.

The lawsuit claimed the company sold potentially contaminated products in certain stores starting in January 2020.

According to court documents, both Family Dollar and the plaintiffs agreed to a settlement to avoid the costs and risks of a trial.

Family Dollar will reportedly provide a $25 gift card per eligible household to qualifying shoppers who submit a claim form.

The claim must be submitted by Jan. 9, 2024, and will need to be approved before the gift card is issued.

More information regarding the settlement and claims are available online.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday as our risk for severe weather has...
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday as severe weather risk goes up for Deep East Texas
Kennard man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash in Houston County
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
Tenaha ISD
Tenaha High principal takes over football team head coaching duties

Latest News

City of New London issues boil water notice
The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is lit in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP...
Iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center illuminated
Tyler Christmas parade organizers explain decision to cancel
Tyler Christmas parade organizers explain decision to cancel
The show is on March 23 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. There will even be a tailgate before the...
ETSO plans ‘Gridirion Symphony’ honoring East Texas high school football
After losing his wife suddenly last year and working hard to heal from the PTSD of being a...
East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ in total loss house fire