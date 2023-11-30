Lady Patriots volleyball opens tournament against West Texas A&M

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lady Patriots have the unenviable challenge of opening the NCAAs against the defending national champs of West Texas A&M, who do not lose at home.

Going 15-0, Coach Lynda Mashe brings the eighth seed to Canyon, Texas, an at-large bid that shows the respect her program has built.

“Well, we’re a part of the best conferences in the nation, and with that there are a lot of great teams. so this team’s had to work really hard to get this bid this year. This is our third back to back, to back NCAA at-large big and so I couldn’t be more proud of the program, the girls that have been here before us,” she said. “But this team, when push came to shove, won the big games to get us there. And I’m so proud of them.”

Maiya Pena is one of the veterans who has the tournament experience, and works to impress on the younger players what the team is made of.

“Something that we tell the team every year coming in is that we hold ourselves to high standards,” Pena said.

“You know I think that we just we work hard, we show up every day. We have a goal and ultimately we would have wanted to finish better at conference, but we’re just lucky that our, our season went the way that it did. and we proved ourselves in that one game, didn’t affect us. and still get to go,” player Jenna White said.

“That game is going to be a great game, those kind of games we wanna play. we want to compete in those games we know it’s gonna be a battle, and a fight. especially they’re the defending champs. we want it to be good we want to give them a fight,” Pena added.

