For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch

FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst...
FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., performed the Heimlich maneuver on her. The incident occurred Nov. 30 during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

“It’s a good thing he did,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “God bless Rand Paul.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday
SPC Day 1 Outlook
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
“You know, I can handle it, it’s just pretty devastating seeing that a lot of memorable things...
East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ after fire destroys home

Latest News

In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
FILE - Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had...
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends Thursday
Annual lighting of ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit’ kicks off in Lufkin
WebXtra: Annual lighting of ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit’ kicks off in Lufkin