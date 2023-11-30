SFA falls short to Tarleton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over at the Sawmill tonight it was the conference opener for the men’s basketball team as the Jacks welcomed Tarleton State.

And it would turn out to be a miserable start for the Jacks as they would come out ice cold. SFA just not being able to buy a basket in the opening minutes.

In the mean time it would be Tarleton State doing the scoring and all of sudden you had the wrong purple and white team taking the early lead.

It would not be until 5 minutes into the game when the Jacks would finally get their first bucket on this down low pass to Clayton Southwick.

That would end the drought and get the offense up and going. Here’s Latrell Jossell going strong to the basket he’s fouled for the and 1.

Then later in the first half Nana with the offensive rebound, he goes up and throws down the two-handed dunk.

In the second half it would be back and forth, but in the end Jacks would come up short suffering their first conference loss to Tarleton State by a final score of 68-66.

