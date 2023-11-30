For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard placed on injured reserve with left knee injury

Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a left knee injury
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a left knee injury.

Howard, who is in his fifth season, injured his knee in the first half of Houston's loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

It's his second stint on injured reserve this season after he missed the first four games of the season after breaking his right hand in training camp.

Howard signed a three-year, $56 million contract extension during training camp that will keep him in Houston through the 2026 season.

A first-round pick in 2019, Howard started seven games this season protecting star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and has 61 starts in his career. He started every game last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as widespread, heavy rains and a...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Deep East Texas on Thursday
SPC Day 1 Outlook
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
WebXtra: Tyler veterinarian talks mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
East Texas veterinarian discusses mysterious new respiratory illness in dogs
“You know, I can handle it, it’s just pretty devastating seeing that a lot of memorable things...
East Texas veteran loses his place of ‘peace’ and ‘zen’ after fire destroys home
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS