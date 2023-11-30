A waning severe weather risk has led to an early cancellation of our First Alert Weather Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Due to the lack of storm coverage with our severe weather threat waning, our First Alert weather team ended up dropping the First Alert Weather Day for today.

This does not mean a strong or isolated severe thunderstorm cannot form in our far southern reaches of deep east Texas through early this evening. However, with limiting factors at play, that is a remote chance at this time with 98% of our KTRE viewing area in the clear from severe weather.

It should be noted, though, that the clouds and passing rain showers will persist through this evening and may linger into the overnight hours, keeping our roads wet.

The approach of a weak cold front will keep the clouds and a 30% chance of rain showers re-developing over the Piney Woods on Friday afternoon and evening, which could disrupt some of those Friday evening plans.

The weekend is now looking mainly dry and seasonally cool with lows in the 40′s and highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s, which is slightly above average, but not too far off the pace from where we should be in early December.

Chilly weather conditions will persist into next week as another dry frontal passage occurs early in the week, reinforcing the cool, dry weather that will be with us through the first week of December.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.